Gov Bello presents Staff of Office to 28th Attah Igala

The Kogi state governor, Yahaya Bello, on Friday presented a Staff of Office to the 28th Attah Igala, His Majesty, Matthew Alaji Opaluwa, with a charge to him to prioritise the unity and development of the kingdom.

Bello called on the Attah Igala to ensure continuous peace in his kingdom towards the development of the area.

While urging the monarch to extend hands of fellowship to other contestants, Bello charged the traditional ruler to avoid politicising his exalted stool or using it to oppress the people.

He assured of the present administration commitment to the welfare of traditional rulers in the state as well the protection of the sacred institution.

Earlier, the Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, Barrister Salami Ozigi, said the government adhered to due process that led to the emergence of the Attah Igala.

He urged the traditional ruler to emulate the New Direction Administration by ensuring fairness, justice and equity in uniting his people for the purpose of development.

In his goodwill message, President Muhammadu Buhari, represented by the Minister of Police Affairs, Alhaji Muhammed Dingyadi, congratulated the Attah Igala on his ascension to the throne and urged him to ensure equity, unity and peaceful coexistence of his people.

His Majesty Mathew Alaji Opaluwa in his response expressed gratitude to the state government for following due process for his emergence and called on other contestants to the throne to join hands with him for the economic and infrastructure development of Igala land.