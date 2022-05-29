Gov Buni, fix Jammel-Dapchi road

Dear Governor Mai Mala Buni, I write to implore and draw your attention to the predicament of the good people of Lafiya Loi-loi, Muguram, Jaba and environs in the Southern part of Jakusko local government area of Yobe state.

Sir, as at today, I doubt if there is any area in Yobe state that has not witnessed the presence of one, two or more projects carried out by your administration. I strongly believe that your government is the closest to the people in the history of Yobe state. Your Excellency Sir, the peace-loving people of these communities need your urgent intervention in road construction just as you did to their counterparts in other parts of the state.

The so-called Jammel-Dapchi road is the dream many haven’t lived to witness up to today despite pledges and electioneering campaign promises since this democratic dispensation. The 82km road links Jammel, Bula-burin, Lafiya Loi-loi, Gamajan, Garin Tsalha, Muguram, Jadam, Garin Gambo, Dagayak, Jaba, Garin Mallam Ya’u, Hambalawa, Bade Gana and Dapchi the headquarters of Bursari LGA. If constructed, the road will link the two major roads that connect Yobe East to North and Yobe South to North.

Jammel sits at the Potiskum-Gashua road and Dapchi sits at Damaturu-Gashua/Geidam road via the popular Bayamari cross. The people of these communities experience the toughest hardship in transporting their farm produce, cattle, fish and other locally produced items to the markets in Potiskum, Garin Alkali, Gashu’a, Girgir, Buduwa, Dapchi, Geidam, Babban Gida, Damaturu and many other commercial hubs in the state, including Gamawa of Bauchi state and Maigatari international market in Jigawa state.

The typical Sahelian sand which got vehicles stuck during the dry season and the yearly non-maneuverable rainy season’s pitiful experiences are utterly appalling, disastrous and unbearable for the citizens. The people have been very peaceful if not the most peaceful in the state, despite their tribal differences. This crucial project was once approved by the federal government during the second tenure of General Olusegun Obasanjo.

It was approved in two phases; Phase 1 Jammel-Jaba (40km) and Phase II Jaba-Dapchi (42km). A team of surveyors, engineers and others have already assessed the site and preparation was on track before the regime ended. When the newly elected government of late President Umaru Musa Yar’adua appointed its cabinet, the federal minister revoked some rural development projects in the country and unfortunately Jammel-Dapchi road project was affected.

By intervening in this untold plight of our people who always give their 100 percent support to your administration, you would revive the hope that is gradually diminishing in our hearts. You will be remembered forever and ever by our generation and the generations to come for constructing such a crucial and long admired infrastructure. We look forward to your urgent intervention sir. Thank you.

Long live Yobe state!

Long live the Federal Republic of Nigeria!!

Adamu Musa Bilal,

Concerned indigene of Jakusko local government area,

Yobe state

