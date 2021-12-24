Gov Buni presides over SEC meeting, approves 12.7bn for projects

Yobe state governor Mai Mala Buni Thursday presided over the State Executives Council (SEC) meeting at the Government House Damaturu.

Briefing journalist on the outcome of the meeting, the state Commissioner for home affairs, information and culture, Alhaji Mohammed Lamin, disclosed that a total sum of N12,772,509,46 was approved by the state for the executions of various projects in the state.

Lamin stated that the meeting also deliberated on a wide range of issues affecting the state and also approved a number of projects that will uplift standard of living of the people and drive the economy forward.

He noted that among the projects are procurement of 8 Toyota vehicles for MDAs and government’s office at the sum of N356,900,000.00, and 2 to governor’s office at the total cost of N112,000,000.00 million.

The Commissioner further revealed that other projects approved by the council includes, construction of 30km Balanguwa-Kumagannam asphalt road at the cost of N6,710,429,337.00, 16km stone based pavement on Nguru-Balanguwa road at the sum of N1,017,409,670.00 and construction 10km Chimbusko-Tagali at the total cost of N2,189,033,026.94.

The commissioner said the council also approved the variation and additional works for the construction of standard maternal and child health complex at the Yobe state University at the sum of N749,520,909,16 and revised additional works and fluctuations in the prices of building materials for the construction of Potiskum modern market at the total cost of N1,200,000,000.00 among others.

