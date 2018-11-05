Gov Dickson flags-off stipends for anti-natal care

Governor Seriake Dickson has flag-off the state’s safe motherhood campaign in Yenagoa.

He said during the flag-off that the sum of N3,000 grant will be given monthly for all pregnant women in the to help their transport fare to the hospitals and clinics for their medical care until they have put to birth.

The governor said: “On July, we convened a summit to deliberate on the issues of maternal and infant mortality and we arrived at the resolution that a policy on safe motherhood be introduced, with the primary healthcare board and State ministry of health as partners, since then we have been working to implement the policy, and with the launching of the campaign today, the issue of maternal and infant mortality death will be reduce to minimal in our state.”

He urged every pregnant woman in the state to register with anti-natal care, so that they can deliver in the hands of trained medical personnel, adding that the state government has established medical facilities in almost every wards of the state to take care of the programme.

Each of the one thousand registered pregnant women were given mother care kids containing 15 items to help them during pregnancy and mosquito insecticide treated nets.

Governor of Delta State, Dr Ifanyi Okowa flagged-off the scheme, with a call on pregnant women not to patronize the traditional birth attendance.

