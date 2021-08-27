Gov Diri dedicates COVID-19 response award to c’ttee

Bayelsa state governor, Senator Douye Diri, has dedicated the Distinguished COVID-19 Response Champion Award to the state’s COVID-19 Committee in appreciation of its hard work and sacrifice in the fight against the scourge.

The award was conferred on the governor in Abuja by the National Association of Medical Laboratory Scientists (NAMLS), led byProf James Damen, in recognition of his administration’s efforts in mitigating the spread of the pandemic in the state.

A press release by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr. Daniel Alabrah, Wednesday, said the governor expressed gratitude to the association for the honour and for recognising his administration’s developmental strides in the health sector.

Recalling the period of the outbreak of the pandemic, Governor Diri described it as an “excruciating season in Bayelsa State when the committee against all odds ensured the enforcement of all COVID-19 guidelines and protocols.”

Diri welcomed the request for Bayelsa to host the association’s annual conference, noting that it would afford participants the opportunity to savour the hospitality of Bayelsans as well as the peaceful atmosphere of the state.

In his remarks, the NAMLS president, Prof. James Damen, said medical laboratory scientists play a pivotal role in effective health delivery.

He stated that the association conferred the Distinguished COVID-19 Response Champion Award on Senator Diri having been adjudged the best performing governor in the South-South.

The Commissioner for Health, Dr. Pabara Igwele, received the plaque on behalf of the state’s COVID-19 committee.