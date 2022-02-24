Gov El-Rufai and emerging urban renewal in Kaduna

The ongoing urbanisation of Kaduna city, Zaria and Kafanchan towns through Governor Nasir el-Rufai’s urban renewal programme has placed the state on a new but higher pedestal among top echelons of urban cities in Nigeria and indeed Africa. ABDULRAHEEM AODU writes.

Kaduna state, particularly Kaduna city has over the years undergone various transformations from its days as the capital of Northern region in the 60s through part of 70s. The city has witnessed various modes of development of infrastructural facilities, health institutions, educational institutions, sports facilities, markets and commercial institutions, roads, bridges and recreational facilities, among others.

Zaria Emirate

Zaria has been prominent for decades even centuries as a hub for tradition, culture, education and learning not only in the north but in Nigeria and even West Africa. The Zazzau Emirate, Ahmadu Bello University and other institutes of learning have bestowed on the city bastions of development which has never ceased evolving with times and eras.

Kafanchan railway terminal, agric hub

Kafanchan, the unofficial capital of Southern Kaduna with critical railway terminal, agricultural hub and commercial link for decades, has witnessed its fair share of infrastructural development over the years. The evolving political activities over the years has further hoisted on the town more significance for both residents and visitors.

El-Rufai making Kaduna great again

But those various infrastructures in these three cities, some of whom have become old, decrepit, archaic and unsuitable, were in dire need of rehabilitation, facelift and in some cases complete rebuilding before the advent of Governor Nasir el-Rufai‘s administration in 2015.

The governor in line with his mantra of ‘making Kaduna great again’, sets the tone for infrastructural development across the state in his first tenure with rebuilding and remodeling of various government-owned schools across the state.

Under his watch, the state engaged in rebuilding and expansion of roads, housing development, rebuilding and equipping health facilities including the 255 primary healthcare centres located in each of the 255 political wards in the state.

But it is in his second term that the people of Kaduna are feeling the impact of rebuilding the state into a new level that befits this time and era. From Kafanchan to Zaria, Kachia to Kaduna, the impact of Governor el-Rufai’s urban renewal programme is as huge as it is deep.

Several new roads are being built in Kaduna, Zaria and Kafanchan; old ones are being dualised and expanded with solid concrete drainages, critical bridges and underpasses; traffic lights are being installed on most of the urban roads with streetlights everywhere including closed circuit televisions along major roads in the cities to monitor the roads and record criminal acts.

In the same vein, mega schools are being built in high density locations such as Rigasa. Models schools are being rebuilt and equipped across the state such as GSS Kachia, GSS Zonkwa, Rimi College, Government College, Queen Amina College, GGSS Kawo, GGSS Independence Way, Kaduna Capital School, Alhudahuda College and Barewa College both in Zaria.

Virtually, all old markets in the three urban settlements were demolished and rebuilt in line with modern styles, with fireproof or fire retardant roofs, internal roads, car parks and space for firefighting vehicles to reach their nooks and crannies.

There is visible efforts by the state government to eliminate middlemen who drive the shop rents through the roof to enable traders own the shops in which they trade. The traders are made to pay affordable rents through the mortgage and eventually own their shops after concluding the mortgage payment which is spread over several years for easy payment.

Modern shopping malls such as Shoprite are being built to replace the moribund Leventis, Kingsway, Chellarams, Lennards and others, just as recreational centres are being built or attracted to the state through unrivaled investment drive; sports centres are rebuilt including the 45-year old Murtala Mohammed Square which is sporting a new look, including a new horse track and Mondo track for track and field athletes.

Residents, citizens even visitors to Kaduna state are delirious with joy over the improvements that have befallen the old settlements making them anew again.

Buhari hails el-Rufai’s urban renewal

President Muhammadu Buhari during his two-day visit to Kaduna state to commission projects lauded Governor Nasir el-Rufai for his courage and unflinching belief in changing the face of Kaduna.



Speaking while commissioning the expanded and redesigned 800m Kawo Overhead Bridge with three roundabouts or rotaries underneath, which links Nnamdi Azikiwe Expressway and Lagos Road through Mando to the Kaduna – Zaria Highway and Kaduna City to Kawo Motor Park and 1 Division Nigerian Army Headquarters, Buhari said, “You have a very sophisticated way of writing your own history.

“Up to the end of time, whoever comes to Kaduna would know there was a governor. Thank you for associating me with your success.”

Speaking while commissioning the redesigned and redeveloped Murtala Mohammed Square Kaduna, now a sporting complex, Buhari noted that he can hardly find his way around Kaduna city despite being a resident. The president said that though he relocated to Kaduna long before he became president, with the infrastructural developments, the governor has done what few people expected of him and Kaduna state has become a state of choice.

“Now you have done to me what culturally used to be done to young people, which in other words you take them round and round and when you say where is your house, he will now face south instead of north. I have been staying in Kaduna for all the time but I can hardly find my way home.

“You have committed yourself to change in Kaduna and have been very successful and people throughout the country are appreciative. So, you are writing your history in letters of gold. I congratulate you for your achievements.”

Governor el-Rufai in his remarks, said the Murtala Mohammed Square, which was built in the 70s for the 1977 Festival of Arts and Culture (Festac ’77) was rebuilt and redesigned by his government.

“Mr President, this is Murtala Mohammed Square redeveloped. The entire Murtala Mohammed Square has been rebuilt, and redeveloped.

“The pavilion where you have held rallies has been redesigned with new facilities, there are now five restaurants, a small boutique hotel, facilities for horse racing, polo, hockey, football, tennis and a race track for those that want to jog. This would be the new city centre of Kaduna,” the governor said.



President Buhari equally lauded the Governor el-Rufai’s administration for decongesting the former Leventis roundabout which linked Yakubu Gowon Way with Sheikh Abubakar Gumi Central Market and Ahmadu Bello Way at the city centre. The roundabout has been replaced with an underpass.

Speaking at the commissioning, he said, “You explained clearly the objective of the project and its impact on smooth mobility in Kaduna state to save time and resources. I thank you”.

The President also commissioned the Kaduna state Infectious Diseases Hospital, Mando; the multi storey building Mega Primary School Lokoja Road, Rigasa; the Dangote PAN Factory Kakuri, Kaduna; the rebuilt and redeveloped Sabon Gari Market in Zaria and a number of other roads in Kaduna, Zaria and Kafanchan.

President Buhari was effusive in commending and congratulating Governor el-Rufai for a job well done though he couldn’t go round all the facilities newly-built or rebuilt by the state government and earmarked for commissioning as they were simply too many and scattered across the state.