Gov Emmanuel promises peaceful polls in Akwa Ibom

The Akwa Ibom state governor, Mr. Udom Emmanuel, on Friday pledged to ensure peaceful governorship and House of Assembly elections on Saturday.

He, therefore, urged eligible voters in the state to go out en masse to exercise their civic responsibility without any fear of molestation.

Emmanuel, who gave the assurance during his interaction with Government House Correspondents shortly after the March edition of the Government House Monthly Prayer Summit, commended the peaceful disposition of Akwa Ibom people and encouraged them to maintain it at all times, especially during the elections.

Warning against any sort of deviant behaviour that could constitute security breaches, he said “an election is not war; we keep saying so. An election is a process of choosing your own leaders; so, choose that in peace and then go back home; let God determine who is to lead and what is to happen.”

“Go out and exercise their civic rights and responsibility without any molestation.

“I want to appreciate our people, we are very peace loving people, but I also want to sound a note of warning to those who may want to disrupt the peace that tomorrow the security agencies will be ready for them,” he said.

On his part, the Assistant Inspector General of Police, In charge of Zone 6, Mr. Jonathan Towuru, affirmed that Akwa Ibom “is one of the states under my zone.” He noted that contestants had signed the peace accord pact for a contest devoid of acrimony.

