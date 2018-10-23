Gov. Ganduje to organise innovation, enterprise summit in Kano

…Bags best governor in infrastructure

Kano state governor, Dr. Umar Abdullahi Ganduje, has said that his administration will organise will work towards organizing an innovation plenary to identify strides in innovation and recognise potential entrepreneurs.

The governor, has however, emerged as best governor in infrastructure development as announced by the LEAD innovation, following his government’s efforts since assumption of office.

The award was presented to him on Monday at the 10th LEAD Innovation Festival at Lagos Oriental Hotel, Victoria Island, Lagos.

The governor, while expressing appreciation to the organizing committee of the event, assured that “We will consider the possibility of organizing Innovation and Enterprise Summit to reward and hearten budding entrepreneurs”, he emphasized.

According to him, “Kano state recognizes the importance of innovation to the development and growth of our nation. This, in particular, informed our decision to create the Ministry of Education, Science, Technology and Innovation in order to encourage innovators and entrepreneurs seeking to drive economic growth and sustainable development through emerging technologies, research & development.”

Ganduje maintained that his administration would ensure that adequate priority attention is given to innovation and enterprise development, stressing that its doors would remain amenable to partnership with investors in that direction.

He also reeled out some achievements of his administration saying, “in the last three years, we managed to make significant strides towards implementing our development agenda to ensuring that Kano people enjoy the dividends of change. Not only that, development programmes are evenly spread across the state in terms of infrastructure development in the areas of road construction/rehabilitation, education, health, water supply, environmental protection, agriculture, economy etc.

“I would like to reiterate here that we also recognize the importance of workers’ productivity to the development and growth of our nation. In order to achieve higher productivity, which is a necessity for inclusive growth and development, we give serious consideration and attention to their welfare, including the provision of workers with decent and affordable shelter.”

“The choice of this year’s festival theme: “Exploring Great Innovations building Institutions in Africa” is a clear testimony of the organizers’ vision to gingering all stakeholders in innovation towards achieving the goal of recognizing and encouraging innovators and entrepreneurs in different sectors of the African economy.”

Ganduje stated that Nigeria has the potential to become a global economic giant if it invests seriously in technology and innovation.

