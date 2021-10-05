Gov. Ganduje’s wife not arrested by EFCC – KNSG

The Kano state government has dispelled as mere rumours being peddled by mischief makers that wife to the governor, Prof. Hafsat Ganduje has been arrested by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

A statement by the Commissioner for Information, Malam Muhammad Garba, expressed regrets that the content of the unfounded story could not be attributed to any credible source such as the purported arresting agency, the EFCC.

He pointed out that most unfortunately, the fake story is being peddled on social media platforms without confirmation from either the government or the EFCC.

He said the governor’s wife has not been arrested or detained and she is presently discharging her responsibilities

The commissioner called on the good people of Kano state to disregard the rumour and also remain calm.