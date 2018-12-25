Gov I’m not ‘Baba go slow’- Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari said on Tuesday that he is not slow on governance as is being speculated in some quarters, stressing that he operates at the speed the system allows.

The President said when he received the residents of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) on a Christmas homage at his official residence at the Presidential Villa in Abuja.

“I told you what I did when I was in uniform but now when I have to go by this system (Democracy,) where people have to be arrested and then prosecuted, taken to court and then with evidence, we will collect back what they had taken illegally and for doing that, people are calling me Baba go slow.

“I am going slowly but whatever the case, I will not stop pointing fingers at those who have abused truest by taking money that does not belong to them. I will keep on trying to do my best for this country and get back what belongs to the country.

“We are doing to do the roads, revive the railway and electricity with the little resources at our disposal. Fighting Corruption, yes, we are slow because the system is slow. It’s not Baba that is slow but it is the system so I am going by this system and I hope we will make it,” he said.

The President said he would soon embark on aggressive campaign for the 2019 election, and that the electioneering would still be anchored on the three basic areas – economy, security and the fight against corruption.

He said the three areas which formed the basis of the All Progressives Party (APC) campaign in 2015, are still relevant.

He said government focus would still be on the fight against corruption, tackling insecurity and improving the economy.

“The party nominated me and I will contest. We are watching the Independent National Electoral Commission very seriously and we are going out very soon we will go from geo-political zone to geo-political zone, to remind the people of our promises in 2015; three fundamental things, security, because you have to secure the country before you can govern it and talking about what we have done regarding securing the country, the people of the North-east know better.

“The three fundamental things we campaigned with are still very relevant. On improving the economy, which we are still going to explore, we have done well in agriculture, and those who embraced farming are not regretting it and we have also addressed unemployment and we are very lucky, through that we are now attaining food security. The third thing with which we will campaign is the issue of corruption,” he said.

The President, who thanked the FCT community for the visit, urged people in leadership positions to build the confidence of the people in the present administration.

In his remarks, Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Mr. Mohammed Musa Bello, said residents of the FCT were happy with the performance of the President in office, and pledged to support him massively for another term in 2019.

“We pray that God almighty to continue to grant you good health, strength, capacity, ability and patience to continue to lead us to the Promised Land. We appreciate you for the good works you are doing for the territory, just last week you commissioned for us a new airport terminal and so many road projects that are going on in Abuja.

“We feel highly delighted to be hosting you here and it’s my honour on behalf of the FCT community I want to assure you that we are solidly behind you and by the grace of God we look forward to you spending another four years in the State House so that you can truly make Abuja the city of our dream because we want Abuja to be among the 20 best cities in the world in the next few years,” he said.

Also speaking, the Primate of the Anglican Communion in Nigeria, Reverend Father Nicholas Okoh, said the spirit of unity among followers of different religions in the Federal Capital Territory is exemplary and should be replicated in all parts of the country.

He said religious leaders would continue to work for peace and harmony in order to sustain peace in the country.

The cleric also congratulated the President for overcoming his health challenges and said all citizens of the country are grateful to God for that.