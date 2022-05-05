Gov Inuwa calls for calm as Sallah durbar clash claims 3 in Gombe 

Gombe state governor, Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya, has called for calm in the wake of a clash that ensued between two factions of youth which claimed three lives during a Sallah Durbar procession by a group of horse riders through Jekadafari in the state capital on Wednesday.

In a statement signed by Mr Ismaila Uba Misilli, Director-General Press Affairs to the governor made available to newsmen in Gombe, Thursday, said the governor, while condemning the senseless act, commiserated with families of those who lost loved ones and prayed for quick recovery of the injured.

He directed security agencies to carry out a thorough investigation and bring to book perpetrators of the heinous act.”

“We condemn in strong terms this unfortunate situation and commiserate with the affected families. We also urge all aggrieved persons and residents to remain calm and allow justice to run its due course, as efforts are underway by security agencies to ensure that those liable for the crime are brought to book.”

