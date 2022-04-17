Gov Inuwa mourns SSG Njodi’s sister 

Gombe state governor, Alh Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya, alongside top government functionaries and traditional rulers, attended the funeral prayer (Zanazah) of the late Maryam Abubakar, younger sister of the Secretary to the State Government, Professor Ibrahim Abubakar Njodi, who died in the early hours of Sunday at a medical facility in Gombe at the age of 55.

The funeral prayer took place at the Gombe Specialist Hospital with hundreds of sympathisers, including the deputy governor, Dr Manassah Daniel Jatau, Chief of Staff, Abubakar Inuwa Kari, Commissioners, Special Advisers, Directors-General, Permanent Secretaries and other top government functionaries in attendance.

Also present were the Emirs of Nafada and Deba, Alhaji Muhammad Datum Hamza and Alhaji Ahmed Usman, respectively.

Governor Inuwa Yahaya, in a condolence message, described the death of Hajiya Maryam as deeply painful. He consoled the bereaved family to take solace in the fact that the deceased lived an exemplary life worthy of emulation