Gov Ishaku condoles Bishop Kukah over mother’s death

Taraba state Governor Darius​ Ishaku on Sunday, condoled with Catholic Bishop of Sokoto Diocese, Matthew Hassan Kukah over the unfortunate passing of his mother, Madam Janet Hauwa Kukah.

Ishaku in a press​statement signed by his special adviser on media and publicity,​Mr. Bala Dan Abu and copy made available to Blueprint in Jalingo, described late Madam Janet Kukah as a mother whose exemplary life of service to God and humanity positively impacted on society.

The statement urged Bishop Kukah and all members of the larger Kukah family to take solace in the fact that their mother lived a fulfilled life.

According to the statement,​governor Ishaku prayed God to grant the soul of Madam Janet Hauwa Kukah eternal rest.