Gov Ishaku condoles with Rep Baido over father’s death

Taraba state governor, Arc Darius Dickson Ishaku, Sunday, commiserated with Hon Danladi Baido Tijos over the death of his father, Rev Baido Joseph Tijos.

Hon Danladi Baido is the National Assembly member representing Karim/Lau/Ardo-Kola federal constituency at the House of Representatives.

Ishaku, in a press statement signed by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Mr. Bala Dan Abu and made available to Blueprint in Jalingo said the passing onto glory of his father, Rev Baido Joseph Tijos was a great loss to the state.

The statement stressed that the servant of God played key role in the spread of Christianity to the hinterlands of Taraba state and the entire North-east region of Nigeria.

The statement noted that through his enviable role in the Lord’s vineyard, the late cleric earned respect and recognition from which the younger members of the Baido Tijos family would continue to profit for a long time to come.

“Gov Ishaku urges the late Baido Tijos family to take solace in the fact that their patriarch had, through his good deeds here on earth, earned for himself a place of honour in the Kingdom of God,” the statement said.

Meanwhile sympathies are have been trooping in the residents of the late siege over his death.