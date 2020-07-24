Gov Ishaku tasks new Donga monarch on peace, unity

Taraba state governor, Arc Darius Dickson Ishaku has advised kingmakers in the various chiefdoms in the state to avoid generating unnecessary controversy around the appointment of persons to fill traditional stools that become vacant.

The governor gave the advice when the newly appointed Gara Donga, Sanvala Vorzoa Shimbura, paid him a thank-you visit at Government House, Jalingo on Wednesday.

Ishaku said most of the times, the agitation for appointment of traditional rulers become unnecessarily enmeshed in controversy because kingmakers and contestants for the stool become impatient and unwilling to wait for the input of the government on such matters, thereby generating unnecessary bickering.

He said his administration found it necessary at some point during the process of screening contestants for the stool of Gara Donga to appeal to all interest groups to await the outcome of government’s due diligence exercise on the matter.

Ishaku said the rancor-free outcome and general acceptance of the nomination and appointment of Shimbura as Gara Donga have proved that there is wisdom in the involvement of government in the entire process.

He urged the new Gara Donga to take his position and the responsibilities that come with it with utmost seriousness and to also show fairness to communities and people in his domain.

Speaking earlier, Gara Donga, Shimbura thanked Ishaku for approving his nomination and promised to work for the peace and unity of all the communities and people in his domain.

Shimbura replaces Stephen Bayonga, who joined his ancestors a few months ago.