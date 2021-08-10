Gov Masari calls for optimum exploitation of mineral resources across the country

Katsina state governor Alhaji Aminu Bello Masari has called for “directional” leadership to harness abundant mineral resources in every state of the federation.

The governor who stated this when he paid a courtesy visit to the Minister of Mines and Steel Development Arc Olamilekan Adegbite in his office, Abuja, stressed that harnessing the minerals would end dependency on federal government.

He attributed the spate of insecurity experienced in the country to idleness as Nigeria is yet to fully develop what would make people busy and gainfully employed, such as mining.

“Every state of the federation is blessed with mineral resources and if we develop what we have in every state and community, the agitation for resource control, fiscal federalism and so on will gradually die out,” he said.

He said he was in the Ministry to intimate the minister of the progress his state has made in mining and also seek collaboration in areas of marketing and investment.

Minister of Mines and Steel Development Arc Olamilekan Adegbite in his response called on state governments to create enabling environment for investment to thrive.

He said as chief security officers of their various states, it is the duty of the state governors to stimulate safe environment in terms of security and ensuring that investors are not taken undue advantage of.

He used the opportunity to call on the governors to guard against imposition of multiple taxes which he described as “secondary rules” that could discourage investors.