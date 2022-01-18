Gov Matawalle should not open a pandora box

I would like to draw the attention of the Governor Bello Muhammad Matawalle of Zamfara state to the recent improper move raised by a group of elder statesmen in the state over the alleged indiscriminate release of arrested bandits and their collaborators by the authorities in the state.

Astonishingly, at a time when the entire country is in upheaval and scrambling to find remedies to the horrific events caused by some despicable criminals (bandits), Governor Matawalle should not have come up with this illogical decision to release those who are killing innocent people.

However, the more you release them, the more loved ones of the victims will join terrorism to take vengeance on those who heinously murdered their relatives without provocation. This is a severe blow to the fight against miscreants who deserve nothing less than to be sent to their maker to answer for the atrocities they perpetrated while they were alive.

Questionably, one may ask, what country are we in that releases criminals who have caused havoc in society? Or what system of government are we practicing in Nigeria?

It is high time the governor lived up to his responsibility of safeguarding the lives and property of his people. Luckily, peace and orderliness are gradually returning to Zamfara state, but annoyingly, the governor himself is trying to make this unjustifiable blunder in his state.

Mallam Musbahu Magayaki

Sabon Fegi, Azare

Bauchi state

[email protected]