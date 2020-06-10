Gov Sani-Bello’s cutting-edge leadership

The 21st Century social-economic dynamics of development require that to be a cutting-edge leader, one must be in tune with modern governance techniques. For Abubakar Sani Bello, it was a familiar journey as he took, yet another, Oath of Office and Allegiance on May 29, 2019, for a second tenure as governor of Niger state. His exceptional performance in the first tenure had earned him the confidence of the people who overwhelmingly re-elected him to consolidate on the enviable successes that characterised the first four years.

The progressive and achievements-ladden Sani Bello administration has raised optimism and strong belief in the capacity of the governor to provide purposeful leadership, good governance and service delivery to the people. It is to the satisfaction of everyone that in the last one year, the administration has made modest but steady progress despite the unanticipated distraction of Covid-19 pandemic.

The impact of the deadly Covid-19 may have slowed down and in some cases halted some government activities because of the lockdowns and other restrictions, but a dispassionate view is that the last one year has witnessed a steady and conscientious effort to touch the lives of the people through strings of prioritised, people-oriented developmental projects that have brought happiness that words may not be enough to express.

After putting all the political imperatives right, Governor Abubakar Sani Bello began the second dispensation with a commitment to the integrated approach and development of the agricultural sector with the intent to stimulate the economy and bring prosperity to the state and its people. The governor, like in his first tenure, looked up to agriculture for four reasons; to guarantee self-sufficiency in food production, improve Internally Generated Revenue (IGR) of the state and reduce over-dependence on federal allocation and to generate massive employment.

With the ingenuity and dexterity of an accomplished entrepreneur, the governor conceived and is developing the Ruga Model through the establishment of the massive 31, 000 hectares, multimillion naira Bobi Grazing Reserve to boost meat and dairy production, generate revenue and curb insecurity amidst increasing farmers/herders clash which is posing a threat to the country. Already, 5,000 hectares of land is being developed at the reserve by WAMCO Nigeria Ltd., to start the first indigenous milk production company in the country.

While government is funding the Tagwai Livestock Farm and Fisheries as another area of comparative economic advantage to generate revenue and employment, the Dangote Group is constructing one of the biggest rice mills in West Africa, in Wushishi LGA. The administration has also collaborated with the federal government to sustain the CBN Anchor Borrowers scheme towards food security and to exploit all available opportunities in the agricultural value-chain. This singular effort is also supported by the sustained partnership in intervention projects such as FADAMA III, DFID, IFAD Value-chain Development Programme, Agricultural Transformation Agenda Support Programme, etc.

Because of the potential in creating huge employment opportunities across the agriculture value-chain, the Bello administration has trained 100 youths in modern agribusiness techniques, under the Green House Project, to replace the cumbersome traditional agricultural techniques. It also revitalised the School of Agriculture Mokwa and its Study Center in Kuta as well as the Farm Institute in Tegina. Governor Sani Bello has, in addition to procuring hundreds of tractors, annually subsidised fertiliser for the rural farmers across the state to boost mechanised farming.

The impact of a virile healthcare system cannot be overestimated. That is why the administration has attached great importance and accorded priority to the provision of qualitative healthcare services to its people, especially at the primary healthcare level, because it is aware that majority of the populace live in the rural areas. In this regard, the Sani Bello government has remained focused in addressing the infrastructure deficit through renovation and remodeling of over a 100 healthcare facilities across the state with modern equipment.

In this regard, there has been the construction, reconstruction and upgrading of over 50 functional primary healthcare centers including the ones in Beji, Paiko, Chanchaga and Maito in Wushishi LGA. The administration has also completed the reconstruction and upgrade of IBB Specialist Hospital, Minna, Neonatal Wing of Minna General Hospital, School of Nursing, Bida as well as rehabilitation of general hospitals in Minna, Kontagora, Bida, Suleja, Kutigi and Nasko.

The state government is rebuilding the capacity of its workforce in the health sector by embarking on the training and retraining of about 1,076 health workers. Some staff of the Jummai Babangida Maternal and Neonatal Hospital are also being trained at the Imperial College, London, on maternal and newborn service to address the level of maternal and child mortality. The administration has also employed over 250 health workers and increased the salary of medical personnel by 40 per cent.

Arrangement has been finalised to begin the implementation of the Contributory Healthcare Scheme as to make available and affordable quality healthcare services, maintain high standard of healthcare, ensure efficiency of the system and ease the hardship of people in the payment of medical bills. The state government is partnering the federal government, World Bank, Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation and other stakeholders to ensure successf of the scheme.

With the coronavirus outbreak, Governor Sani Bello demonstrated proactive leadership by instituting strategies to contain the virus. The governor constituted the State Taskforce on Covid-19 with the Secretary to the State Government, Ahmed Ibrahim Matane, as chairman.

The progress and development achieved by any government is hinged on and may not be sustainable without commitment to education. The Sani Bello administration has made giant strides in the education sector, particularly in the provision of qualitative primary and secondary education. Since assumption of office, the governor has constructed and renovated over 2,500 schools across the state, 22 of which were overhauled under the administration’s Whole Schools Development Approach.

These are some strings of verifiable milestones by the Sani Bello government. We have seen several evidence-based interventions in other sectors too, and it is the opinion of most people that good governance and service delivery have been successfully applied in the overall interest of the people and for the progress and development of Niger state.

Sumaila writes from Office of the Chief Press Secretary to Niger State Governor