Gov Sule committed to making Nasarawa cholera free – Madaki

The sole administrator of Nasarawa State Waste Management Board, Barr Abubakar Aliyu Madaki, has said Nasarawa state Governor Abdullahi Sule is working round the clock to ensure that the state is free of cholera outbreak,

The lawyer-turned administrator said the governor is equally committed to enhancing the security of the state through concerted fight against crimes and criminality.

Speaking to journalists Thursday in Abuja, Madaki said to match word with action, Governor Sule mobilised the waste management board to keep the state clean in order to ward off communicable diseases including cholera, diarrhea and sundry illnesses plaguing parts of the country presently.

He said the waste management board is committed to enforcing sanitation laws that would be maintained by the people, saying the governor and the board are determined to protect the lives and properties of the people in the state.

He stated that , since his assumption of office as the sole administrator, he has re-engineered the sanitation task force for proper accountability and service delivery in order to ensure that sanitary laws are kept and maintained.

Part of the strategies according to him is the timely and prompt evacuation of wastes while adhering to clean environment.

He said Karu local government area is overpopulated and as such, there are heaps of wastes everywhere on the streets on the streets of the Federal Capital Territory but the agency is doing its best to curtail the trend by constantly evacuating the wastes as soon as possible.

He also said beggars are congested along Mararaba overhead bridge which cause hold –up and traffic congestion along the road but the agency is doing their job to allow free flow of traffic on the road.

Madaki however charged the people to be law abiding, and not to litter the environment with wastes or dump them on sewage lines, saying anyone caught would be charged to court to face sanctions.