Gov. Sule felicitates with Muslim Ummah on Eid el-Maulud

Governor Abdullahi Sule of Nasarawa state has felicitated with the Muslim Ummah on the occasion of the 2021 Ed el-Maulud.

A statement by the chief press secretary to Governor Ibrahim Addra, Tuesday, urged Nigerians to reflect on many sterling qualities and exemplary life of Prophet Mohammad.

“Prophet Mohammad (S.A.W) left behind lessons in compassion, honesty, obedience to Allah’s commandments and fairness to all manner of people amongst others,” he said.

He further called for tolerance and continuous love for one another as ingredients to peaceful coexistence which will invariably lay the foundation for the much desired development of the society.

He insists that citizens must do all within their powers to sustain the prevailing peace in the state.

He promised to continue to provide fair, inclusive and sincere leadership in the quest to reposition the state.

Governor Sule urged people of the state to be vigilant and observe COVID -19 protocol.