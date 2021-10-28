Gov. Sule reiterates commitment to fight against poverty

Governor Abdullahi Sule of Nasarawa state Wednesday has reiterated the committed of his administration to implementing programmes that will create jobs, stimulate economic activities, reduce inequality and eradicate poverty among in the state.

He stated this at a one day sensitization workshop on the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) on innovation/accelerator hub establishment project for the North-Central zone in Lafia, the Nasarawa state capital.

Sule said is imperative and strategic to address poverty, as raising poverty leads to social disruption, hunger, financial and economic crises which is in recognition of the devastating effect of poverty that both Millennium Development Goals and Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) made poverty eradication the number one priority.

He said Nasarawa government overtime, has been keying into the federal government intervention programmes in reducing poverty, such as, Saving One Million Lives, the NEWMAP, the Special Public Works, the Conditional Cash Transfer, among others.

“To us in Nasarawa state, the Social Intervention Programme as articulated by the federal government is in conformity with our quest to liberate our people, especially the downtrodden, from excruciating poverty.”

He equally called on the critical stakeholders and other development partners in the state to continue to synergize in its collective commitment towards addressing pervasive poverty, ensure zero hunger, provision of quality healthcare services, as well as bridging the gap between the rich and the poor in the society.

“Before concluding this address, let me commend our stakeholders for always availing themselves in providing political and financial support which is driving the realization of the SDGs in the state.”

He further commended the office of the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Sustainable Development Goals in collaboration with the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) and other development partners for organizing the sensitization workshop.

He said this would aimed at broaden the understanding and support of critical stakeholders towards the realization of the enviable objectives of the Sustainable Development Goals in the North-Central.

In her part the Senior Special Adviser to the President on SDGs Princes Adejoke Orelopi-Adefulire, who was represented by an officer from her office Bala Yusuf Yunusa, called for mobilize additional expertise and programmes in supporting the SDGs.

Also Senior Economic Adviser UNDP Nigeria Mr.Amaraku Vandara, said SDGs is very complex structure to achieve, assured that UNDP would give it necessary support in addressing the SDGs target.