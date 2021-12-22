Gov. Sule tasks new commissioners on bureaucracy

Governor Abdullahi Sule of Nasarawa state, Wednesday, tasked his newly sworn-in commissioners to entrench good working relationship with the bureaucracy, especially, the permanent secretaries and other subordinates in their various ministries.

Sule made the call at the occasion of the swearing-in of commissioners and special advisers to the governor in Lafia.

“You must also avoid ostentatious lifestyle. This, in our belief will accelerate the implementation of our policy decisions and enhance execution of our programmes and projects for the benefit of our people.

“In doing so, you will create the needed conducive environment and indeed, good interpersonal relationships that will engender efficient and effective service delivery,” he said.

Sule said his administration would continue to cherish hard work, dedication, commitment, loyalty and selfless service.

“I should, however, remind you all of my usual call that public service is public trust. You must discharge your duties bearing in mind our principles of accountability, probity, loyalty and prudent management of public resources.

“You must be dedicated, patriotic and rise up to the challenges. This is the only way that we can leave a legacy that will stand the test of time,” he said.

The governor, however, urged them to acquaint themselves with the Nasarawa Economic Development Strategy (NEDS) document for the speedy development of the state.

He therefore, warned that his government will not take it lightly with anybody that is bend on causing disaffection and instability in any part of the state.

“I assured you that perpetrators will be fished out and made to face the full wrath of the law no matter how highly placed,” he said.

Among the commissioners were Yakubu Kwanta ministry of Environment, Yusuf Aliyu Turaki local government, Aisha Rufai Ibrahim Women affairs

Salihu Ena-Doma-Trade, Industry and commerce, Umar Mukailu Gurku-Science and Technology, Nuhu Oshafu-Agric and water resources.

Others were Idris Mohammed Idris-Works and housing, Mohammed Sarki Tanimu Land and Urban Development, Abimiku Hanatu Bala Special Duties, Fati Jimeta Sabo Education, Mohammed Yakubu Lawal-Information and Culture, Daniel Agye-Finance, Budget and Economic Planning,

Ahmed Baba Yahaya-Health,

Lucky Isaac Youth and Sports Development, Abdulkarim Kana – Justice.