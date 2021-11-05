Gov. Sule to build pedestal bridge, library for GSS Tudun wada

The Governor of Nasarawa state , Abdullahi Sule , has promised to build an overhead pedestal bridge and a library for the students of Government Secondary school Tudun wada in Karu local government Nasarawa state.

Governor Sule stated this while on a condolence visit to the students and parents who lost their love ones some weeks ago, while crossing the road.

He said he was deeply shock with the news on the accident involving the students while crossing the high way but said with the pedestal bridge and bumps on the road such accidents will never occurred again.

About 33 students were involved in the accident while crossing the road after school hours in which two died, one was serious injured and taking to federal medical centre Keffi for treatment while the rest sustained minor injury and are in stable condition.

Sule said, the over head bridge will enable the students to cross over many impending cars speed on the two lanes across the roads, while the bumps will force them to slow down on the roads.

To that effect, he directed the Chairman of Karu local government Mr. James Thomas to erect road bumps before the bridge will be constructed.

The Governor sympathises with the student, management of the school and parents while also praying for God to grant them eternal rest.

Responding , the principal of the school Ashiki Solomon Isaac appreciated the Governor for the timely response and said the bridge when constructed will not only help the students but the entire community ,adding that the bumps was in order hence the challenge of vehicles crossing the roads speedily on daily basis is worrisome.

He therefore wishes the governor best of luck and thank him for laudable achievement done so far in office.

Earlier a female student had told the governor to build them a library to which he concur .