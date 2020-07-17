Sule vows to flush out criminals from Nasarawa

Governor Abdullahi Sule of Nasarawa state Thursday, said that his administration will not spare any efforts in tackling the rise in violent crimes in the state.

He stated this when he paid a condolence visit to the residence of father of a slain officer of the Nigeria Immigration Service, Salisu Usman killed along with his Sister Sa’adatu in Gudi, Akwanga local government area of the state.

He also assured the people of the state of his administration’s determination to make the state peaceful to both the residents and investors doing business in the state.

Sule who prayed God to grant the souls of the deceased officer and his sister rest in peace, also condoled the former APGA governorship candidate in the 2019 elections, Labaran maku.

Maku thanked governor for the visit while calling for sustained efforts to rid the state of criminal elements.

He also lauded the governor for the various measures put in place to take the state forward also, urging residents to team up with the administration in the state to deliver the needed democratic dividends to the people.

Gunmen had on Tuesday night attacked and killed an immigration officer, Salisu Usman and his sibling, Sa’datu Usman while the wife of the slain immigration officer, Asma’u Usman was kidnapped and is still being held by her abductors.