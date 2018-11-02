Gov ticket: Oshiomhole attacks Rochas, Amosun, calls them ’emperors’

… Says Imo gov “an embarrassment to APC”

National Chairman of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) Comrade Adams Oshiomhole, has come down hard on governors of Imo, Rochas Okorocha and his Ogun state counterpart, Ibikunle Amosun, describing them as ’emperors.’

Oshiomohle, who specifically called governor Rochas Okorocha “an embarrassment” to the APC as a party, added that he won’t help the Imo state governor to build a political dynasty in the South-east region.

Addressing a press conference on Friday in Abuja, the National Chairman, who reacted to some of the comments recently made by the two governors as a result of outcome of primaries the states, he clearly accused both governors Amosun and Okorocha of imposition in their respective state.

In the case of Imo state, Oshiomohle declared that “NWC has met and we have upheld the result of the Gulak committee and we have prepared the name of Sen. Hope to be submitted to the INEC.

“If governor Rochas chose to relocate to tne Villa and use the ground of Villa to try to intimidate me to create a dynasty I will even on one leg but power by the truth uphold the best interest of APC members and indeed of APC people in Imo state.”

While explaining how Governor Amosun went against the primary process, Oshiomohle revealed that the governor had called him to say that he was going to adopt consensus option but he rejected it, insisting on direct primary.

“Governor Amosun decided that him and his preffer aspirant will not participate in the primaries organised by the Working Committee and even tried to withdraw the security that was necessary for the primary panel.

At a stakeholders’ meeting, governor Amosun decided to introduce the third element which didn’t feature in the resolution of the NEC, announced that Ogun state was going to adopt consensus and he proceded to define what in his view constitute consensus.

“He announced somebody as the consensus governor, he proceeded to announce another man as as the deputy governor, he went on to proclaim as the next Senator and he said the current serving senator, Tejuoso should step aside.

“He also went on to announce that the second senator also from Ogun state will step aside while another man will come in. Governor Amosun went on to announce another man who will be the next speaker, and another one as the next deputy speaker. He also singlehandedly pronounced that of the eight House of Representatives members, seven will not return according to him, only one will return. All these he claimed is a consensus.

“However, Ogun state governor decided in his wisdom to conduct its own self help, I mean resulting to what you can call self help by conducting what he called his own primary. The Secretary to Ogun state government became the Chief Returning Officer and I and other NWC members were watching the Channels Television and we saw the Secretary to Ogun state government proclaiming himself as tbe returning officer, and purported to have conducted primary.”

The APC national chairman, however, assured Nigerians that his party will defeat the candidate of the main opposition People Democratic party (PDP) in the next year presidential election.

“We will defeat Atiku the way we have defeated him before,” he confidently stated.

