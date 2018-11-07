Gov Umahi to workers, look beyond minimum wage

Governor Umahi of Ebonyi state on Tuesday encouraged civil servants to look beyond minimum wage, even as he opines that thirty thousand naira salary they are agitating for can cause inflation in the country.

The Governor while expressing concern on the rumor that some state government uses 90% of their resources to pay salaries, said that it does not represent true nature of governance as it would deprive other sectors its right.

He said,”Civil servants should look beyond minimum wage component, even minimum wage of 30 thousand, what can it do, it will course inflation, and that inflation is going to sweep out whatever gain you think you have.

“Till we sit down in this country and look at all sides and agree that this is how we are going to do it otherwise we grand this country.

If you say something is wide we should be able to say how wide it is.

He disclosed this while inaugurating Divine Mandate Organization, a campaign structure he used in 2015 for his election in Abakaliki.

While reconstituting the campaign organization Umahi expressed confident in the team said they will repeat the victory as in 2015.

“I will, however, leave nothing to chance but I will work harder for the campaign and the election, even though I am contesting with nobody,” he said.

“If I were in opposition I will be afraid to say I’m contesting election, because considering the type of structure we have on ground, no ordinary man will be able to build it. It’s God and Holy spirit that made it possible.

“I challenge the opposition in its entirety to a debate before the media so as to enable our people to know the Lilliput’s,” he said.

