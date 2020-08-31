Gov Yahaya distributes relief materials to Billiri flood victims

In continuation of its outreach to communities ravaged by natural disasters, the Gombe state government has distributed relief materials to households affected by food in Tal and Tanglang districts of Billiri local government area of the state.

The state Commissioner for Special Duties, Barr Mela Audu Nunghe, who presented the materials on behalf of Governor Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya, told the paramount ruler of Tangale chiefdom that the relief items were provided to cushion the hardship faced by victims of the disaster.

The commissioner said the compassionate disposition of Governor Inuwa Yahaya towards the people was such that no effort would be spared in meeting their pressing needs, especially those in distress like victims of natural disasters.

Nunghe said the present administration was ready to come to the aid of any community in need.

He said the relief materials were meant to be distributed only to victims of the flood disaster, saying a severe sanction awaits anyone who diverts the items.

In his remarks, the state Commissioner for Works and Transport, Engr. Abubakar Bappah said the present administration was favourably disposed to meeting the yearnings and aspirations of its people.