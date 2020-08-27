Gov. Zulum, last-nail-in-the-coffin

Professor Babagana Umara Zulum, Borno state governor is loved by his people, adored by some Nigerians, unsettling the Nigerian military, uneasing the presidency, discomforting his party and so much displeasing the entire ruling class. He has been growing increasingly restless with each passing day, having a hard morning, hard afternoon, hard evening and hard night, until he finally couldn’t stand it no longer. On this account, he wields his brush and exploded.

His utterances have developed into a disturbing cultural practices which routinely unsettling the military; a wind frequently flipping the presidency; a tone causing his party a feeling of abdominal discomfort, and a grim-reality obviously displeasing the ruling class. Apparently, Governor Zulum lunched a one man war against all evil behind the prevailing insurgency that had bedevilled his state.

His determination to stand-by the people he sworn to protect subjects him to a long-standing feud with the Nigerian military, and his no-holds-bare attitude is often misconstrued as vilification by the military. Their steadfastness and stubborn denial of guilt vis-a-vis wrongdoing is one of the factors leading to the complete inability to defeat Boko Haram insurgents.

The accusations and counter-accusations that have been flung between governor Zulum and Nigerian military can only crop up under a weak and impotent government, and as it is unwise, no any conscientious and serviceable government will be so indifferent to a bickering that is tantamount to ruin its effort or cast a major blight on its effort to defeat a dangerous terrorist group like Boko Haram.

What happened to Zulum on his way to Baga town was a symbol signfying a symptoms of a dangerous conspiracy against the governor, and it ought to have been a confirmation of the questionableness and uncertainness of our security agents.

In his by-mouth declaration, Zulum said he was attacked by soldiers not Boko Haram insurgents. Appertaining to this allegation, in-all-likelihood the protective agents have become the biggest threat to national security. In consequence, that bewildering incident provoked an array of conspiracy theories which culminated to hard questions that beg for answers:

Firstly, if the chief security officer of the state can be brutally attacked and prevented from inspecting such important local government despite the military presence, then isn’t this compelling enough for one to come to terms with the insinuation that the Boko Haram insurgents are more forcefully, more strength than the military, and evidently surpassing the military in arms and ammunitions?

Secondly, some of the residents of the state have conveyed the impression that the attack was carefully stage-managed by the military with a view to stop the governor from setting his foot on Baga town for the purpose of substantiating the allegation that they have hijacked and have been illegally running a multi-million Naira fishing business in the town; how true is this weighty allegation? Future will tell.

Thirdly, if the pronouncement of the military was true that the governor’s convoy was attacked by Boko Haram insurgents, then this prompt us to ask them, do they admit defeat in this seemingly endless battle?

Fourthly, have they loss heart and systematically telling the residents of Borno state to live out their lives as providence decree.

Lastly, is there no more penalty for such grossly inept non-fulfilment within the military nowadays? These aforementioned questions and many issues surrounding that bewildering incident are yet to be properly addressed.

Zulum is looking as tough as nails, and certainly not a man to mess with. His offensive action has placed him on tactical advantage over the military as well as the presidency. He regularly speaks out to nail the lies the Buhari led government has been propagating about the war on terrorism in Nigeria. Whenever Zulum acts and the military and presidency react, the famous quote of the former President of the United States, Woodrow Wilson readily springs to mind:

“If a man is fool, the best thing to do is to encourage him to advertise the fact by speaking.” This is precisely the tactics employed by Zulum, and what has been transpiring between the governor, Nigerian military and the presidency.

I want to believe that the series of brutal attacks by the Boko Haram insurgents is thriving in the realms of fantasy and I do hope that I just wake up from the turbulent of dreams but certainly no, it’s a real and it’s flourishing under the administration of the President who passionately advertised the security lapses of his predecessors.

I hate being a bearer of negative tidings, but it has never occurred to me that our unhealthy political clime is capable of producing an altruistic and a charitable leader more especially in a nation inured to rogue leaders with terrible leadership skills.

Zulum’s unwavering resolute to good governance caused me to recall vis-a-vis awaken memories of one of the African heroes, Patrice Lumumba, the Prime Minister of Congo who with good grace comes into one’s consciousness whenever Africa is discussed in connection to struggle.

A Congolese who was bewitched by Lumumba’s readiness to die for his country was seen lying prostate in front of Lumumba’s car, arms spread out in a gesture that symbolically stated: “Drive over me if you like, my leader! If I die today, I’m satisfied enough to do so gladly.”

Today, we have a governor in Nigeria who sincerely recalled that he has taken the oath of office and still call to mind that he has a pact with his creator. Governor Zulum has this to say: “I’m not after second term, if God allow me to complete this term Alhamdulillah. But for me as a governor to keep quiet while 6 million population of Borno to die, to perish, will never be good for me. It’s a covenant between me and Almighty God that I should be truthful to my people.”

I’m so enthralled by governor Zulum self-sacrifice, brevity and his readiness to face ridicule and danger, and his enthralling performance remain indelible.

Halilu writes from Kaduna via [email protected] or @AmiruHalilu

