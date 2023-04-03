Gov. Zulum, relocate Baga road market

Dear Governor Babagana Umara Zulum of Borno state. On behalf of the good people of Baga road, I write to draw your attention to the situation of Baga road market Maiduguri, which is situated at the metropolitan city of Maiduguri.

I want your humane administration to reward the people of Baga road for their support towards your achievements by relocating the market to a better, safe and comfortable place.

The Baga road market is a place where over a hundred thousand people reside and carry out commercial activities for their day to day survival. The market is more significant to the people of the entire city of Maiduguri and Borno state at large, where commodities, foodstuffs, technical equipments and other commercial and business gathering take place.

The market is now the central market of Maiduguri due to the fire outbreak that razed the main market in the state, Monday market, recently. We need your help as man of the people to relocate the market to a conducive and large space.

The large crowd of people who run business every day, led to traffic jam, armed robbery, psychological depression, poor ventilation in the market, among many others. Also, due to this season when almost everybody goes to the market especially now during the Ramadan period and the hot weather being experienced to buy things, people lose control psychologically as they cannot do what they need to do.

So, having this issue we need a very big place to continue running our businesses. Failure to relocate the market would decrease the amount of revenue generated by the market proprietors which is about 30 percent of the state revenue.

Therefore, your excellency we need more of your attention in this hot weather to make our priority lively as you did for the people of Mairi area along Bama road, where you built a new place for their commercial activities called “New Tashan Bama Motor Park and Market”. So, here we also need kind gesture in Baga road for the benefit of the good people of Baga road and Maiduguri city.

Remember, people from different locations within the state use the market as a means of buying and selling some stuffs and do other businesses which help the entire Borno state and its citizens.

Furthermore, if relocated, the Baga road market will be of tremendous benefit to the people of Baga and environ because it will help in boosting economic activities of many people.

Lastly, Governor Zulum, in your magnanimity, we hope this letter would reach you and manage to help the people who run businesses in the market. So, I here suggest the market is relocated to somewhere around ”Chabbal” which is close to the Mai-Malari Barracks and I assure you that the market will get the backing of the military and other security personnel who will protect the lives and property of the people in the market.

Since the market is now a central commercial gathering in the state, it should have the full support of the government as it promotes the development of Borno state and the people of Baga road area as well.

Abubakar Isah,

Department of Mass Communication, University of Maiduguri,

Borno state

