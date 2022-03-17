Governance: Nigeria at brink of collapse, needs deliverance, ADC warns



The national leadership of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) has said the country was at the brink of collapse and needs an urgent deliverance from bad governance to salvage the situation.

The opposition party, however, assured that it was working on so many strategies to deliver Nigerians from the grip of the state capture that the masses have been under.

Addressing a press conference Thursday in Abuja, national chairman of the party Chief Raph Nwosu, said Nigerians can no longer afford to fold their arms and watch things moving from bad to worse.

Chief Nwosu said: “We have been working in different ways to ensure that we don’t fail Nigerians this time, we have the new strategic way of thinking of a new Nigeria.

“Today we had an emergency National Working Committee meeting because of the critical things happening in our nation. Very disturbing signals everywhere and then NWC decided to talk to the media about all of these things.

“Up till now, some of the people expected to be here are not here due to no fuel; Aviation fuel, local fuel for vehicles, insecurity, no power supply across Nigeria, from every home, we get our reports, for almost a whole week, no power supply.

“Where is the leadership of APC and PDP? In some cases, in the state and everywhere. These are the people who formulated the policies in this country for almost twenty three years. Are we moving forward or backward? These are the crazy things that are disturbing us.

“Insecurity on a daily basis, young people are carrying guns everywhere. The state of our education has come down to almost zero. ASUU is on strike, our children have been out of school and you hear nothing from the government. Nothing!

“For us, it’s unacceptable. When we don’t go to school, what do you expect of the youths who are the leaders of tomorrow? When our school will be closed for months and the government doesn’t care about it.”

According to Chief Nwosu, ADC as a party is not only saying “enough is enough” but fully ready to swing into action to rescue Nigerians from hardship. Adding that the country has been indebted, with little or nothing to show for the borrowed monies.

He urged Nigerians to ensure that real change is achieved in the forthcoming elections.

“We are working on a complete strategy to take this country away from where we are now to make sure that no clueless people takes over the government anymore.

“It’s almost election time, before you know it they will start flying around Nigeria, carrying your resources everywhere. We’ve borrowed so much money and we don’t see what the money is used for. Continuous hardship.

“We have top quality people running for presidency under ADC, our manifesto is clearly stated and we’ll hit the ground running so much that within the first 100 days in office, our achievements will be very loud. This government started showing their ineffectiveness when almost six months in office, nothing was done. The difference with ADC is that all our documentation is ready and we have capable men and women who are not too political and are ready to engage in the job we all agreed to do from day 1.

“We’ll cut down on the cost of running the government, we are an organisation that controls our resources, we believe politics is not about showing off. We are going to design the biggest way to create employment through agriculture, we preach transparency. Our style of governance will attract foreign investors. Our population is enough to attract foreign investors but one of the things they consider is who is in government and what are the policies in place.

“We are going to engage our youths, especially those between the ages of 28 and 35, with that, you are going to see a dynamic society.”