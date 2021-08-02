Governance: Utomi, others give Sanwo-Olu pass mark



Renowned Professor of Economics, Pat Utomi, and some residents of Lagos state have given Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu pass mark on good governance.

In what look like mid – term assessment, Utomi in a telephone conversation with journalists on Sunday, said Sanwo – Olu has within the last two years, shown practical commitment to the development of Lagos state.

He said, “The governor’s commitment towards making Lagos economy bigger than he met it is very significant.



“This is not appreciable to Lagosians and Nigerians alone, but also the international community. Being conscious of the fasts growing population in the state, the administration has focused on improvements in social services such as housing, transportation and security.”

He added that the tempo must be sustained and improved upon as Lagosians and Nigerians generally expect nothing but the best from whoever governs them at whatever level.

He specifically urged the Governor to take advantage of the littoral status of Lagos State to maximally harness its economic growth and invariably boost its investment drive .

Making similar commendation, the Executive Director of the Lagos based Centre for Public Accountability, Olufemi Lawson, said one could not but laud the commitment and consolidation of the visions of the governor’s predecessors towards transforming Lagos to a mega city, in its true sense.



The vision according to him , is being aggressively transformed into reality with completion of inherited projects, conceptualisation and execution of new ones across the 57 development areas.

He posited that Sanwo-Olu’s administration had reduced crime rates by providing regular logistical support to the Police Force and other security agencies in the state.

“Lagos under Governor Sanwo-Olu has been able to maintain its status, as a clean city, as thousands of workers are engaged day and night in cleaning the roads and taking away the dirt. An efficient garbage collection service supports the cleaning efforts.



“Honestly, in as much as there are lots of works to be done, we cannot but express our happiness that things are working for the better, despite the numerous challenges,” he said.

