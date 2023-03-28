Governing council names Alfanla UNILORIN registrar

The governing council of the University of Ilorin has approved the appointment of Mr Mansur Adeleke Alfanla as the 7th Registrar-designate of the institution.

Mr Alfanla, who is a Deputy Registrar and current secretary of the institution’s Postgraduate School, will take over from the current Registrar, Dr Fola M. Olowoleni, when her tenure ends in April.

A statement made available to newsmen in Ilorin by the institution’s Director of Corporate Affairs, Mr Kunle Akogun, disclosed that the appointment was one of the highlights of the 183rd meeting of the Council held Thursday, March 23 and presided over by Prof. Saburi A. Adesanya, its acting chairman.

He said the development followed the rigorous consideration of the reports of the Selection Committee earlier constituted by the Council, which evaluated the eligibility of the candidates shortlisted for the interview to fill the soon-to-be-vacant position.

With the appointment, Mr Alfanla is scheduled to become the 7th registrar and secretary to the governing council of the university and the third occupant of the office who passed through the ranks in the administrative cadre of the university before attaining the pinnacle of his career at the same institution.

Share this:

Tweet



Email

Print

WhatsApp

