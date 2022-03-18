Governing councils lack capacity to negotiate funding, condition of service – ASUU

The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) Thursday stated that Governing Councils of State and Federal Universities lack the capacity to negotiate funding and condition of service of public universities with the union.

ASUU made this known in Ibadan through the chairman of the University of Ibadan chapter, Professor Ayo Akinwole.

The ASUU chairman while reacting to a statement credited to the pro – chancellor and chairman of council, Osun State University, Mallam Yusuf Alli, lamented the statement, describing it as a regurgitation of non practicable views of some detractors of public universities in Nigeria.

“If not for ASUU’s struggles, many chairmen of Governing Councils who cannot bring up initiative to develop their schools would have destroyed the remnants of public varsity education.

“How can he say councils that cannot develop infrastructures in universities except through ASUU agitation for university revitalisation and intervention of TETFUND should be negotiating workers’ salary?

“ASUU demands is to stop proliferation of state universities being used as constituency projects by state governors who cannot fund same institutions,” he said.

Professor Akinwole stated that people like Mallam Alli are far from reality and they want to further pauperise lecturers and subject them to the whims and caprices of chairmen of council who are most often willing tools in the hands of governors.”

He added that: “No one can shy away from the fact that some state universities struggle to pay their staff salaries. Can those finding it difficult to pay salaries negotiate living salaries of workers?”

According to the ASUU chairman, the statement of the chairman of Governing Council of UNIOSUN, “are words that do not take the social and economic issues of the Nigerian state into realistic consideration.”

Prof Akinwole tasked Mallam Alli to walk around UNIOSUN campuses and count the number of TETFUND and NEEDS assessment infrastructural projects that have been executed to see the impact of ASUU struggles on state owned universities.