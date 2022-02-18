Government agency attracts $500m investment to Nasarawa

The Nasarawa State Investment Development Agency (NASIDA), Thursday, said it has attracted over $500m investment into the state through its Public Private Partnership (PPP) initiatives in the past one years.

Managing Director of the agency Barr. Ibrahim Abdullahi stated this at a press briefing in Lafia, the state capital.

He said the state has executed eight significant PPP business initiatives that have attracted over $500 million investment (both domestic and foreign) into key sectors of the state economy as part of the agency’s responsibility to drive state economy.

He said the state government’s creation of the NASIDA was a deliberate effort to create an enabling environment for private sector and businesses to operate in the state, and so far in the past one year since the commencement of operations of the agency, investment into the state has multiplied.

He disclosed that the investment drive of the present administration has also increased the Internally Generated Revenue (IGR) of the state from N400 million to N1bn monthly.

Barr. Abdullahi explained that the state government chose the PPP policy and invited the private sector to partner in developing the state because they are the better managers of risks, capital and businesses, and the result in the past one year has been a good one.

The MD added that the agency had also attracted investment in the agriculture sector, specifically rice production, sugar production and cassava among others.

“Also in the health sector, we signed three PPP with the private sector especially at the Dahatu Araf hospital Lafia.

“We also recently signed an agreement with BECOM energy to construction of Auta Balefi recycling plant, the project has attracted about N32billion both domestic and foreign investment,” he said.

He said the investment drive of Governor Abdullahi Sule has placed Nasarawa state on the world map of investment destination as a result of enabling business environment created by the present administration coupled with the peaceful nature of the state.

He therefore, called on people of Nasarawa state to support the agency in it’s effort to make the state economy thrive.