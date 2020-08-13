Government will support Kogi Pillars – Fanwo

The Kogi state Commissioner for Information and Communications, Kingsley Fanwo, has assured the Management of Kogi Pillars Football Club of government’s support to the team.

Kogi Pillars were founded and funded by the Adavi local government administration.

The team recently gained promotion to the third division of the Nigerian League.

Earlier, the team manager of Kogi Pillars, Mr Ibrahim Hudu, thanked the commissioner for receiving them and said the support of the state government will be appreciated now that the team will be playing at a higher division.

He said the team is made up of players from all the senatorial districts of the state and even from Guinea.

While responding, the elated Information and Communications Commissioner commended the team on their deserved promotion.

“Let me first appreciate you all for making Kogi proud by winning your division to gain promotion. Your feat has earned you the qualification to win the attention of the state government.

“Secondly, the spread of your players is the true spirit of the Governor and his administration. EBIGO is not a word but a way of life. You have shown with this Team that nothing is stronger than unity.

“The Leader and governor of Kogi state, Alh. Yahaya Bello is the truest Ambassador of unity. He sees all ethnic groups as his and treats everyone equally and fairly.

“For excelling in sports, I want to assure you that we will support you as a Government. Luckily enough, you have a wonderful Youth and Sports Commissioner who will ensure that you do well under the support of the state government.

“Excellence is the spirit of Kogi. We are performers and winners everywhere we go. You have just displayed that wonderful spirit.

“We want you to succeed and we will support you to continue to succeed. Your success will be the success of our Sports sector.

“Our Governor is a sportsman, Sports enthusiast and an excellent sports administrator. He will support you. Sport is one of our strategic plans against crime. Sports enhance the youth. Crimes and drugs destroy them. In Kogi, we choose excellence,” he said.