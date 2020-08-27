Governor Badaru lauds Buhari for siting projects in Jigawa

Governor Mohammed Badaru Abubakar said Jigawa state has course to appreciate President Mohammadu Buhari’s effort in awarding various federal government projects across the state.

Governor Badaru stated this recently when the Minister of Agriculture, Mallam Sabo Nanono, visited the state during a Fertilizer-Tree planting campaign at Garki local government area of the state.

Badaru said that “what can we say to the President, we cannot thank him enough for considering Jigawa state in terms of projects implementation”.

He said presently, federal government has awarded contract for reconstruction of the road from Konandumawa passing through some local government areas to Nigeria/Niger borders.

“Another road linking Gaya to Ringim, Janhun and Kafinhausa local government areas among others. So we cannot mention our successes without mentioning President Mohammadu Buhari’s effort”, he said.

Badaru said the Fertilizer-Tree planting compaign would boost the effort being made to set all machineries of government rolling toward agriculture.

While the Minister, Sabo Nanono commended Badaru as onevofvthe best governors in the country, “This is one of the governors that are doing well in terms of leadership”.

“President Buhari always appreciates the effort made by Badaru in terms of executing the government machineries. Being from private sector he mastered the prudent use of funds”, he said.