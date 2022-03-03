Governor Badaru’s basket of awards and laurels   





In our contemporary experience, it is difficult to make clear separations or distinctions between the politics of life and the life of politics. Once again, Governor Mohammed Badaru Abubakar of Jigawa state added triple caps to his feather as he received the title of “Dokajin Machina in Yobe State”, Award of Excellence from Hadejia Ina Mafita and Nigerian Union of Local Government Employees (NULGE) award as “Most Labour Friendly Governor”, the first governor to be so honoured by the union.

Early in the life of the administration, Badaru identified the mindset of the human element as material in the building of the Jigawa state of his dream. The new Jigawa paradigm is properly articulated re-orientation initiative, aimed at preparing the people to face the challenges of the new thinking consistent with the government’s renewal agenda.

In Jigawa today the governor has secured an orientation shift that promotes “business unusual” policy as a veritable platform to build a state as envisioned by Governor Mohammed Badaru Abubakar’s Calculative Philosophy”.

Often times, our human inhibitions tend to makes us think that real leaders are mortals with messianic mission. That perception is flawed as our daily experience demonstrates that real leaders are ordinary people with extra-ordinary determination. However, Badaru Abubakar stands on a different pedestal as he added a triple award and laurel within a short period.

Jigawa state government under the leadership of Badaru Abubakar, famously known as “Baba Mai Calculative”, has been aggressively pursuing a well-articulated vision of leading a Nigerian state with prosperous, healthy and well educated citizens living in harmony with people and nature and pursuing their legitimate interests in freedom moderated by good governance.

Explicit in this unique vision is a proven roadmap of where we are, where we want to be and how to get there. His administration places high premium on education and skill acquisition as education is pivotal to human capital development.

Many aspects of development by individuals and nations have been fired and propelled by vision which is regarded as an indispensable catalyst in the dynamics of human existence. This is why Woodrow Wilson emphasised that “no one that does not see vision will ever realise any high hope or undertake any high enterprise”, a pragmatic statement reinforced by that of Ralph Waldo Emerson who said, “Where there is no vision, a people perish”.

Even his enemies and those who see nothing good in the way he governs Jigawa state would attest to the fact that Abubakar does not employ executive fiat to milk the treasury of the state as he only uses his swagger stick to scupper corruption and ensures prudence.

A letter by His Royal Highness Alhaji Dr Bashir Albishir Bukar Machinama, Mai Machina, on the conferment of the traditional title “Dokaji of Machina” on Governor Badaru Abubakar stated, “This is in recognition of your standing commitment towards peace and economic empowerment of Jigawa state in particular and Nigeria at large”.

According to Chairman of Hadejia Ina Mafita Initiative, Baidi Muhammad Elleman, “We are honouring and awarding the Jigawa state governor His Excellency Alhaji Muhammad Badaru Abubakar as “beacon and most fulfilling trustworthy leader and silent achiever”, in recognition of his outstanding projects carried out in our area and Jigawa state as a whole that uplifted Jigawa over its contemporaries in numerous fields; economy, agriculture, health, infrastructure, among others”.

In Jigawa North-east many junior and senior secondary schools were built in addition to renovation and construction of new blocks of classrooms. Various capital projects were undertaken at Sule Lamido University, Kafin Hausa as as well as conversion of Bilyaminu Usman College of Agriculture to Bilyaminu Usman Polytechnic. Over 400kms of roads (including feeder roads) were constructed.

The foresighted leader reduced high cost of governance and reviewed inherited liabilities that led to saving a whopping N8.28 billion. This made it possible to complete all the inherited projects despite the daunting challenges posed by economic recession and COVID -19 pandemic.

The Badaru administration has embarked on the empowerment of youth and women in various aspects of trade through the provision of technical and financial support i.e disbursement of working capital, equipment and other business inputs for tailoring, welding, poultry, rice milling, aqua culture, etc.

The Labour Friendly Governor and Award of Excellence to Governor Badaru Abubakar by NULGE was due several reasons. They include: Periodic local government elections and democratic consolidation, direct funding of local government councils, prompt and up to date payment of salaries and allowances and composition of substantive Local Government Service Commission.

Others are improvement and sustenance of operations of the State and Local Government Contributory Pension Scheme, implementation of 30,000 National Minimum Wage and non-retrenchment, non-rationalisation or sacking of workers, support to ALGON and close collaboration. This is the first such award by the union since its establishment in 1978.

By any benchmark one deploys to assess him, Governor Mohammed Badaru Abubakar is a stunning success, a unique gift to Nigeria and deserves to be celebrated by all and sundry.

Danyaro, Senior Special Assistant (Print Media) to Governor of Jigawa state, writes via [email protected].