Governor Bala is on track

Within the past few days, many people have commented on the statement made by the Governor of Bauchi state, Sen. Bala Mohammed, concerning the security situation in the country, especially as it relates to the Fulani herders controversy. Bala had told Nigerians not to castigate and criticise the Fulani herders blindly.

This statement to me has put Bala on the right track of things as far finding solutions to these serious security issues are concerned. Bala’s views on the herders have as expectedly led to chains of reactions. While many others have commended him, others have castigated and even abused his person. Some people even alluded to the fact that he made the statement because he is a Fulani man.

Bu to me, as usual, Bala was blunt in expressing his views telling whoever cares to listen that it is wrong to criminalise the Fulani herders simply because their way of survival is to graze their animals in forest or our forest reserves. He publically disagreed with even the views expressed by some of his colleagues, especially Governor Oluwarotimi Odunayo Akeredolu of Ondo state who had asked the Fulani herders to leave his state. The herders could have been either Nigerians or even foreigners as reports have indicated.

Bala’s views on these issues are very strong to an extent that the Channels Television had to invite him twice to shed more light on some of the issues he had raised. The governor had spoken passionately about how to douse tension in some areas and to restore peace. He had argued that this issue should be tackled seriously, or it will not just go away like that as many foreigners around our borders are actually the culprits.

Bala is a vocal person and does not hide his feelings no matter what is involved. He is somebody who will always say what he thinks in a very clear and straightforward manner. Though he is not controversial, his views at times involve controversy. Bala spoke very well and does not care what others feel concerning his views as he repeatedly argued that one cannot criminalise the Fulani herders because of the criminal activities of some few herders who might have come from our neighbouring countries.

The governor feels that it will amount to a great injustice to castigate them and also deprive them of their means of livelihood by refusing to allow their cattle to graze in our forest reserves and insisted that chapter 41 of our constitution allows any Nigerian to practice his or her trade anywhere where he will fetch food for his family lawfully. He debunked the allegation that he had advocated that the Fulani herders should carry AK47. He said what he had told people was that the simple minded Fulani herders should be allowed to carry out their cattle grazing in such a way that it will not affect other people’s right.

Am sure, due to the governor’s peaceful approach to the issue many people who had earlier opposed him and even his colleagues who have disagreed with him will now see the wisdom of toeing along his line of thought in order to give peace a chance.

Bala has persistently argued that the Fulani herders had been complaining of lack of government’s presence as they lack basic amenities, water, electricity, good roads and houses and wondered what will become of them if they are denied their means of livelihood.

It was precisely because of this type of situation and the mounting insecurity all over the nation that led to convening of meetings by our elders and community leaders as well as between the governors and notable Nigerians from both the south and northern parts of the country recently. All these meetings were aimed at dousing the escalating rising tension and to increase the collaboration and synergy all over the country especially as flash points.

It will be recalled that at one of such meetings, the governor’s forum had passionately appealed to all communities and other individuals to cease making threats of attacks on each other so that the heightened tension could be reduced as the constant clashes between herders and framers have become a matter of concern which motivated people like Bala to add his own voice to the vexed security situation. He insisted that it was necessary to take a bold step to find a lasting solution to the problem rather than going in a roundabout way while discussing the issue as some people are now doing.

Among those who have so far commented on the issue, this writer expresses support for Bala’s views. He has hit the target at the right point. He had said it the way it should be said. The Fulani herders are Nigerians and could chose to stay and fend for themselves in any part of the country as allowed by our constitution. Bala never advocated violence but emphasised the need for the rule of law to be pursued in solving this problem instead of trying to criminalise certain group of people because of their way of livelihood.

Biu writes from Abuja.

