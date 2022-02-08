Governor Bala’s visit to Toro

Visibly, Bauchi state has been moving to greater heights since Governor Bala Mohammed assumed office, and this cuts across all sectors of the state, particularly in the health, economy, and education sectors.

Relentlessly, Governor Bala Mohammed is ready to embark on another journey to Toro for the kick-off distribution of entrepreneurship items to the Toro populace under his initiative tagged “Kaura Economic Empowerment Program” (KEEP) in his quest to reduce joblessness. This is indeed a great feat!

Besides, I want to use this medium to remind His Excellency that Toro needs you the most considering its situation in terms of development. We have the largest population in Bauchi state but are still lagging when it comes to socio-economic development.

Undeniably, economic empowerment is an outstanding gesture, but preferably capital projects as Toro lacks well-equipped medical facilities.

The only one located in Marrarban Ganye is nearly moribund, though it’s recording a high number of patients daily. We learned that you were to award the project for almost a year now, but unfortunately, you have stopped.

To our dismay, the other hospital projects said to have been awarded at the same time as that of Toro have already been completed successfully. They include Misau, Dambam and Warji general hospitals.

Notwithstanding, nearly two years have passed since you okayed the construction of the road linking Ganye, Jajuwal, Gwalfada, and Bakin Kogi, yet the project has neither moved nor stopped. Therefore, it would be great if those projects were put back to life (continue).

However, helping to construct roads from Rishi to Tulu, Badikko to Lame, and other important roads that facilitate our farming and business activities, would undoubtedly add value to humanity and to your regime, by extension.

Also we’ve no tertiary institutions, though we have the wherewithal to get one, if not at least a sub-campus of the state’s tertiary institutions.

In the same vein, it will be of interest to you to know that we never relent as we have an unlimited love for education. As a result, we have two community tertiary institutions, one in Tilden Fulani and the other in Toro. To this end, this is testimony that Toro people have done their best and now it is for the government to assist, at least by adopting one and upgrading it to a government-owned institution or constructing a new one.

Last but not the least, as you are coming, look critically at our needs and come to our aid as we need you the most. We know between us and God, you are doing your best, but more needs to be done as we are far behind in all aspects.

Finally, we are desperate to see that day, ready to welcome you as well as receive the (KEEP). We wish you a safe trip to Toro local government area.

Once again, I am eager to see the smiling face of the most hardworking governor ever in Bauchi state.

“Great Bauchi,”, as you always say.

Ukasha Rabiu Magana, Toro, Bauchi state.