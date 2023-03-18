Governor Bello lauds INEC for peaceful election in Kogi

Kogi state governor Yahaya Bello, on Saturday charged voters in the state to conduct themselves peacefully in order to have rancour free State House of Assembly election election in the state.

The governor who stated this shortly after he casts his vote at Agassa community polling unit 11, in Agassa community, said the state assembly election belongs to the grassroots and urged the eligible voters to obey the electoral laws by voting peacefully.

He assured that just like the presidential election , the All Progressives Congress will triumph at the end of the exercise.

Governor Bello expressed satisfaction with the level of turn out of voters and charged the electorate across the state to vote correctly in order to reduce voided votes.

The governor who commended the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) for the adequate preparation for the conduct of the State House of Assembly election, assured that the exercise will be free, fair and credible.

Also, speaking at Okengwe community in Okene local government area, former Accountant General of the state Alhaji Jubril Momoh, described the House of Assembly election as one of the transparent , free and fair election in Kogi state.

“So far so good , the election in Okene my local government is transparent, free and fair without any rancour or shortage of materials .

“The INEC officials came on time and the process commenced as scheduled,” he said

While appreciating the effort of the media and the civil society organisations for sensitizing electorate and the candidates that election is not a do or die affair, the governorship aspirant , said that their effort has contributed emensely to the peaceful conduct of state house of assembly across the state.

“Governor Yahaya Bello has also done a lot to ensure that there is absolute peace during election because after the exercise people will still come back as brothers,” he stated.

