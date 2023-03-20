Governor Buni”s reelection well deserved

My leader, I want to congratulate you on your re-election as the governor of Yobe state. Your victory in this important election was not a surprise to me because of the leadership skill you displayed in your first tenure which to many has brought development in all its ramifications to Yobe state.

Your victory in this election is indeed a welcome development to the good people of the state who knows a good leader. Your reelection, in last Saturday’s election for another term of four years, signifies the political maturity of your people who still put their trust in you to take them to the promised land by fighting their symmetric and asymmetric warfare.

For those of us who have for long been your political mentees, we are confident that with your intensely compassionate system of leadership and your disposition to entrench a new type of political dispensation in your state, you will overcome.

For those in the opposition who during the campaigns saw nothing good in your administration’s entrenched policies to bring about development to the political and economic sectors of Yobe state, the results of this election is their answer. You won overwhelmingly and resoundingly in a free, fair, and transparent manner and your people are well pleased. Accept my congratulations.

I pray to Almighty Allah to grant you more wisdom just like in your first term to deliver on your second term mandate. I am confident that you would rededicate yourself to the genuine renewal efforts of your first term because of your expertise that has always inspired hope in those of us your mentee.

Your Excellency, let your good works continue to the glory of God and humanity.

Alhaji Murtala Yakubu Ajaka,

APC Deputy National Publicity Secretary/Kogi State Governorship Aspirant 2023

