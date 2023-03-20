Governor-elect Sheriff thanks Deltans for victory  

Delta state governor-elect, Rt. Hon Sheriff Oborevwori, Monday, thanked God and all Deltans for electing him to pilot the affairs of the for four years.

Oborevwori, who contested under PDP and declared winner by INEC, said his victory was “enormous privilege and honour to be entrusted with the government of this great state.”

According to him, “Indeed, words are not enough to describe my joy and gratitude. I am deeply humbled by your faith and vote of confidence in me.

“This victory is a remarkable mandate for my party because it affirms that you believe and understand that the right foundations have been laid by the current administration to build a Stronger and more prosperous Delta State.

While applauding Governor Ifeanyi Okowa for his groundbreaking strides in human capital development, infrastructural renewal, and peace building the governor elect said: “Mine is a mandate for consolidation and growth, for investment and economic reform, and for making the youth the centrepiece of our policies and programmes.”

He also commended his opponents for a very robust campaign and hard-fought electoral battle, but solicited for their “ideas and advice in helping to move our State forward.”

He described the electioneering process as most tasking, demanding, and draining so far in the current democratic dispensation, but it worth it all because Candidates now know that they must be creative, resourceful, and credible to win the confidence and support of the electorate.

