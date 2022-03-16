Governor Zulum, please fix Galtimari road.

Your Excellency Professor Babagana Zulum, the Governor of Borno state. I’m writing this piece to draw your attention on the dilapidated situation of Galtimari by-pass, the road needs an urgent intervention to ease transportation and decongest traffic gridlock.

The 3.2 kilometres road links Gombole-village, Fori, Tashan-Bama, among other areas, it has been the easiest route for students, traders, motorists as well as tricyclists within the Maiduguri metropolis.

Galtimari by-pass road was constructed in 2019, by the Kashim Shettima government. It was commissioned by the incumbent vice president Professor Yemi Osinbajo.

Regrettably, in less than three years, the road has been completely destroyed principally because it was poorly constructed.

Your excellency, it may shock you to hear that the current dilapidated state of the road is adding to the predicaments of your loving people, students in particular.

Frankly, your emergence as the Borno state governor is a blessing in disguise considering the numerous development projects in the state within three years in power.

They include health, education, security, agriculture and humanitarian services. The aforesaid achievements are a breakthrough in the history of Borno state.

Within two years, Zulum executed over 556 capital projects, out of whicha over 63 are roads, including the new flyover at Custom roundabout.

It’s on this note that I urge the governor to continue doing the good work for his people by extending same to Galtimari by-pass as most of the people taking the road consider it as shortcut (the easiest way).

Finally, I urge the governor to investigate the persistent issues surrounding the Galtimari road project, by setting up a fact-finding committee to visit the area to see what exactly is going on.

Shettima Lawan Monguno,Maiduguri, Borno state[email protected]

