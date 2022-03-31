Governors appeal $418m Paris Club refund judgment

Nigerian governors have jointly filed an appeal challenging a judgement by the Federal High Court in Abuja, which dismissed their suit over a planned deduction of $418 million from the federation account.

The sum was meant to settle the debts owed consultants engaged by both the states and local governments on the Paris Club refunds.

On March 25, the lower court ruled against the suit which was filed by the Attorneys-General of the 36 states on the grounds that the governors were not signatories to the suit.

In dismissing the suit, Justice Inyang Ekwo had ruled that the Attorneys-General did not show enough evidence to accord them the right to institute the action as there was no express evidence to show that the governors of the 36 states consented to the filing of the suit.

Govs kick

But the governors, in a statement signed Wednesday by five Senior Advocates of Nigeria, S. I. Ameh, J. S. Okutepa, Garba Tetengi, Ahmed Raji and Olumuyiwa Akinboro, advised the public and financial institutions in Nigeria and abroad to desist from dealing with the defendants in the suit as it was subjudice doing so.

“With respect to promissory notes issued to them and intended to be discounted and given value from funds due to the states of the federation from the federation account, be it known that any person or persons who take steps in respect of the promissory notes in the face of the pending appeal do so at his or her peril,” the statement said.

According to the statement, “the public is advised not to deal with Chris Asoluka (doing business under the name and style of NIPAL Consulting Network, Linas International Limited, Joe Odey Agi, SAN (Practicing under the name and style of Joe Agi, SAN & Associates), Riok Nigeria Limited, Prince Nicholas Ukachukwu, Dr Ted Iseghohi Edwards, Panix Alert Security Systems Limited, Dr George Uboh, Ned Munir Nwoko, Prince Orji Orizu and Barr. Olaitan Bello.”