Governors summon emergency meeting over minimum wage

The meeting, which will hold in Abuja on Tuesday, is said to be compulsory for all the 36 governors.

A statement issued by the NGF secretariat in Abuja on Monday said that all the governors must be present and that they should not send any representative.

The statement reads in part, “Emergency meeting of governors over minimum wage will hold tomorrow at the NGF secretariat, Maitama, Abuja at 5pm.

“In attendance will be all governors, no representation.

“Various stakeholders, including the Minister of Finance, Mrs. Zainab Ahmed; and the Minister of Labour, Senator Chris Ngige, will also attend.”