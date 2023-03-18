Governorship election: Gombe records high female voters

Gombe state Governorship and State House of Assembly election has recorded a large turnout of female voters in most polling units in the state.

Our Correspondent reports that in Gombe and Yamaltu/Deba local government areas, women have come out en masse to cast their vote.

Aishatu Muhammad Jibirin of Unguwan Birma in the Liji quarter of Yamaltu/Deba who spoke with our Correspondent said she was satisfied with the voting process.

” I am happy today that cast my vote for the candidate of my choice without any influence from anybody or political party.

Also speaking Haruna Sani of Dudun Sunna in Kwadom town of Yamaltu/Deba local government area said commending INEC and security agencies for election processes, adding that ” this election is better than 2003 and 2007.

Sani Musa said he walk to the polling units since there was a restriction on vehicular movement.

” I walk to exercise my civic right, “I am 30 years old, and it will be unfair not to partake in the electoral process.”

Mr Azybuike Chima a Journalist cast his vote at 109 Garko shongo Idrisa School in the Tumfure quarter of the Akko local government area said the INCE has tried.

Share this:

Tweet



Email

Print

WhatsApp

