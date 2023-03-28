Governorship election: Group seeks direct primaries, canvasses for kogi West









Coalition of Kogi State Patriots, a political movement, has called on the critical stakeholders of the All Progressives Congress (APC), to use the direct mode for the conduct of the APC primary elections, in line with popular demand in the state.



In a speech by the director general of the coalition, Dr. Tom Ohikere, titled “The Imperative of Power Rotation in Kogi State”, he noted that direct primary mode will enable transparency and inclusion of all members of the party.



He noted that the party cannot have the above mode for Bayelsa and Imo states primary elections and be taking a contrary decision on Kogi state, adding that there must be uniformity and transparency by the party headquarters.



On the quest for power to rotate to the western part of the state, the group encouraged the Kogi west elders and other well-meaning stakeholders to ensure that the best aspirant is projected from the zone.



He stated that kogi west, should, as a matter of urgency establish a holistic approach towards sensitising and orientating the people to attract all the needed support for power rotation this time.

