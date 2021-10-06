Governorship poll: FG hints on state of emergency in Anambra



The federal government Wednesday threatened to impose a state of emergency rule in Anambra to ensure the the sanctity of November 6, 2021 governorship election in the state.

Fielding questions from State House correspondents at the end of the weekly Federal Executive Council (FEC), Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Mr Abubakar Malami, said nothing should be ruled out in federal government’s determination to ensure a hitch-free election in Anambra state.

“When our national security is attacked, and the sanctity of our constitutionally guaranteed democracy is threatened, no possibility is ruled out.

“As a government, we have a responsibility to ensure the sustenance of our democratic order. As a government, we have a responsibility to provide security to life and properties.

“So, within the context of these constitutional obligations, of the government or the desire to establish democratic norms and order, there is no possibility that is out ruled.



“The government will certainly do the needful in terms of ensuring that our elections are held in a Anambra in terms of ensuring necessary security is provided, and in terms of ensuring protection is accorded to lives and properties. .

“So, what I’m saying in essence, no possibility is out ruled by government in terms of ensuring the sanctity of our democratic order, in terms of ensuring that our elections in Anambra holds, and you cannot out rule possibilities inclusive of the possibility of declaration or state of emergency where it is established, in essence, that there is a failure on the part of the state government to ensure the sanctity of security of lives, properties and democratic order..

“So, our position as a government is if this election is going to hold, necessary security in terms of democratic order must certainly prevail for the purpose of this election..“So, we resolves to have these elections the elections are going to hold and no possibilities are ruled out in terms of ensuring the provision of security, for the purpose of the conduct of the election, as well as Anambra is concerned,” he said.