Governorship Polls: Allow will of electorates to prevail – Mark

Former President of the Senate, Senator David Mark, has urged stakeholders in the electioneering process to allow will of electorates to prevail in the gubernatorial and State Houses of Assembly elections

Mark made the appeal Saturday in Otukpo, Benue state , after casting his votes along with his wife , Helen .

He urged the electoral umpire; Independent National Electoral Commission ( INEC) and security operatives to ensure that the results to be declared after the elections , represent the votes cast by the electorate.

.He noted that the process has been peaceful so far pointing out that “a peaceful election is the desire of all Nigerians to usher in a new administration seamlessly”.

“So far, the process has been smooth and orderly here in my area. I hope the process will continue seamlessly through out the country,” he said .

He added that a free and fair election would guarantee a peaceful society which would ultimately engender progress in the country.

Share this:

Tweet



Email

Print

WhatsApp

