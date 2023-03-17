Governorship polls: Buhari in Daura, visits Emir Umar Faruk Umar over daughter’s death

President Muhammadu Buhari on arrival in Daura, Katsina state, on Friday visited the palace of the Emir of Daura, Dr. Umar Faruk Umar, to express condolences following the death of Hajiya Talatu, the oldest daughter.

During the visit, the president paid tributes to the deceased, describing her as “an epitome of motherhood who personified decency, compassion and a very good character.”

“I commiserate with you on this moment of sadness for the Emir, the Emirate Council and the people of Daura,” he said.

Responding, the Emir thanked the President for the visit and wished him a peaceful and successful end to his tenure.

Earlier, on arrival in Katsina, the President was received at the Umaru Musa Yar’Adua International Airport by Governor Aminu Bello Masari; the Deputy Governor Mannir Yakubu; Senator Bello Mandiya; the Director General of the National Intelligence Agency (NIA), Ambassador Ahmed Rufa’i Abubakar; the governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Dr. Dikko Umar Radda; Speaker of the House of Assembly; the Chief Judge, and members of the state assembly and executive council.

The President would participate in the governorship and House of Assembly elections on Saturday.

Share this:

Tweet



Email

Print

WhatsApp

